Metal

88 playlist(s)

Metal Hotlist

Metal Hotlist
Blasphemous In Black

Blasphemous In Black
Golden Gods of Metal

Golden Gods of Metal
Harder Than Hell

Harder Than Hell
Essential Heavy Metal

Essential Heavy Metal
Deathcore Apocalypse

Deathcore Apocalypse
New Metal

New Metal
Heavy Metal Workout

Heavy Metal Workout
The Metal Moshpit

The Metal Moshpit
Metalcore Meltdown

Metalcore Meltdown
Uppercut

Uppercut
True Metal Warriors

True Metal Warriors
Thrash Metal Shred

Thrash Metal Shred
Hard Rock

Hard Rock
Running to Metal

Running to Metal
'00s Metal

'00s Metal
Metal Hits

Metal Hits
Modern Metal Ballads

Modern Metal Ballads
Foundations of Metal

Foundations of Metal
Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters
Alternative Metal Workout

Alternative Metal Workout
Crypt of Death

Crypt of Death
Nu Metal Revolution

Nu Metal Revolution
Heavy Gauge

Heavy Gauge
Hair Metal Hedonists

Hair Metal Hedonists
Heavy Industry

Heavy Industry
'80s Metal

'80s Metal
Nu-Metal Rage

Nu-Metal Rage
New Metal

New Metal
Melodeath Masters

Melodeath Masters
'90s Metal

'90s Metal
Mellow Metal

Mellow Metal
Swords & Sorcery

Swords & Sorcery
'10s Metal

'10s Metal
Metal Hits 2025

Metal Hits 2025
POST-

POST-
Japan Metal

Japan Metal
Brazilian Headbangers

Brazilian Headbangers
Black metal

Black metal

1K views

80’s Hair Rock

80’s Hair Rock

123K views

the Ancient Rock Gods

the Ancient Rock Gods

80K views

Metal rock

Metal rock

5.4K views

Super Heavy.. But Soothing😈

Super Heavy.. But Soothing😈

2.4K views

Rock

Rock

2.9K views

Metalos Tekereszet

Metalos Tekereszet

612 views

Work out

Work out

91K views

Legit Thrash Metal

Legit Thrash Metal

47K views

rock legendary

rock legendary

746 views

Work Out

Work Out

29K views

Nothing goes right slow metal

Nothing goes right slow metal

29K views

Rumbling

Rumbling

623 views

Metal

Metal

17K views

Active Rock - 2026

Active Rock - 2026

616 views

Heavy music I like

Heavy music I like

784 views

old-school

old-school

21K views

Something Noisy

Something Noisy

449 views

metal extremo

metal extremo

2.9K views

Japanメタル

Japanメタル

15K views

Thrash Metal Essentials

Thrash Metal Essentials

27K views

soundtrack of my soul

soundtrack of my soul

725 views

Bender Playlist

Bender Playlist

8.9K views

black metal

black metal

16K views

Métal

Métal

21K views

Noise Industrial

Noise Industrial

19K views

Hard Rock setentista

Hard Rock setentista

1.8K views

Ballad Modern Metal Song

Ballad Modern Metal Song

487 views

April 2026

April 2026

1.7K views

Heavy Metal Kingdom

Heavy Metal Kingdom

22K views

Metal gym

Metal gym

1.9K views

Zombie Farm

Zombie Farm

468 views

I Become Immortal

I Become Immortal

591 views

Punk butch

Punk butch

958 views

deathcore

deathcore

279 views

Rage

Rage

20K views

Heavy

Heavy

5.2K views

metal/rock

metal/rock

3.2K views

Oldschool

Oldschool

39K views

Melodic metal

Melodic metal

90K views

30 greatest black metal bands

30 greatest black metal bands

231K views

Metal Battle Hymn

Metal Battle Hymn

498 views

Early Years of Heavy Metal (1968-1977)

Early Years of Heavy Metal (1968-1977)

58K views

Rock Diversos

Rock Diversos

168 views

Spring 2026

Spring 2026

409 views

Power Metal

Power Metal

931 views

My thrash

My thrash

11K views

Halloween Playlist

Halloween Playlist

614 views

Metal - Modern / Core / Hard / Djent

Metal - Modern / Core / Hard / Djent

102K views

best the best

best the best

3.2K views